Karnataka reports 3,310 fresh Covid infections, 114 fatalities

Karnataka on Friday reported
3,310 new cases of COVID-19 and 114 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,26,754 and toll to 34,539, the health department said.
The day also saw 6,524 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,84,997.
Bengaluru Urban logged 614 new cases, as the city saw 1,401 discharges and 17 deaths.
Active cases in the state stood at 1,07,195.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.09 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.44 per cent.
Mysuru reported 22 deaths, Dakshina Kannada (14), Ballari and Dharwad (9), followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,09,687, followed by Mysuru 1,64,385 and Tumakuru 1,14,345.
Hassan accounted for 399 deaths, Dakshina Kannada 377, Mysuru 367, Shivamogga 212, followed by others.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,27,900, followed by Mysuru 1,57,507 and Tumakuru 1,11,034.
Cumulatively a total of 3,35,08,382 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 1,58,072 were tested on Friday alone.
