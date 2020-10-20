Karnataka reports 6,297 fresh Covid-19 cases, 66 additional deaths

-
Karnataka has reported 6,297
new COVID-19 cases and 66 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7,76,901 and the death toll to 10,608, the Health department said on Tuesday.
The day also saw 8,500 patients getting discharged after recovery.
Out of the 6,297 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 2,821 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
As of October 20 evening, cumulatively 7,76,901 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 10,608 deaths and 6,62,329 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.
It said, out of 1,03,945 active cases, 1,03,004 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 941 are in ICU.
As many 36 of the 66 deaths reported on Tuesday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada and Kolar (4), Chmarajanagara (3), Bengaluru Rural, Hassan, Haveri, Mysuru and Shivamogga (2), and Bagalkote, Ballari, Dharwad, Raichur, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura (1).
Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,821, followed by Mysuru (451), Tumakuru (327), Bengaluru Rural (319), Davangere (206), Ballari (188), Uttara Kannada (180), Chikkaballapura (166) and Dakshina Kannada (146), followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,12,842 , followed by Mysuru (45,644) and Ballari (36,076).
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops with 2,44,740, followed by Mysuru (38,739) and Ballari (33,606).
A total of over 68,44,594 samples have been tested so far, out of which 98,236 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 23,373 among them were rapid antigen tests.
