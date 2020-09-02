Karnataka reports biggest single day spike of 9,860 Covid-19 cases

on Wednesday reported



its biggest single day spike of over 9,800 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths, taking the infection count to 3,61,341 and the toll to 5,950, the health department said.

The day saw the state testing a whopping 73,317 samples, including 38,735 using the rapid antigen kits, as the cumulative specimens examined crossed the 30 lakh mark.

A total of 6,287 patients were discharged taking the overall recoveries to 2,60,913.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 3,420 were from Bengaluru Urban district alone.

The previous biggest single-day spike of 9,386 cases was recorded on August 27.

The bulletin said the state's cumulative positive cases stood at 3,61,341, including 5,950 deaths and 2,60,913 discharges.

There were 94,459 active cases and of them 93,708 in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 751 had been admitted to intensive care units (ICUs).

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum of 32 deaths out of the total 113 fatalities on Wednesday, followed by Mysuru (11), Dharwad (10), Shivamogga (7), Dakshina Kannada (6), Ballari and Kalaburagi (5) among others.

Most of those who succumbed had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the other districts where the new cases were reported, Mysuru reported 667, Belagavi 470, Ballari 433, Tumakuru 357, Shivamogga 342, Dharwad 327, Davangere 321, Hassan 290 and Koppal 282.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the districts in the number of positive cases with a total of 1,35,512 infections, followed by Ballari 22,167 and Mysuru 19,353.

Among discharges too Bengaluru Urban recorded the most with a total 93,563 discharges, followed by Ballari 16,795 and Mysuru 13,092.

A total of 30,52,794 samples had been tested so far.

