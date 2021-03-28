Karnataka reports over 3,000 daily coronavirus cases after four months

-
: After a gap of four months,
Karnataka logged over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, and 12 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.87 lakh and the toll to 12,504, the Health department said on Sunday.
The state had last reported over 3,000 fresh cases on November 5, 2020, with 3,156 cases.
Out of the 3,082 fresh cases reported on Sunday, 2,004 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
The day also saw 1,285 patients getting discharged after recovery.
Cumulatively 9,87,012 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,504 deaths and 9,51,452 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.
Out of 23,037 active cases, 22,833 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 204 are in Intensive Care Units.
Bengaluru Urban headed the list in number of deaths, accounting for seven, followed by Mysuru (2), while Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Udupi logged one each
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban logged 2,004, Udupi 115, Mysuru 114, Dakshina Kannada 68, Hassan 65, Bidar 63, Dharwad 60, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district also topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,28,173, followed by Mysuru 55,447 and Ballari 39,682.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,07,709, followed by Mysuru 53,815 and Ballari 38,842.
A total of over 2,11,08,544 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,06,328 were tested on Sunday alone.
