With IBM help, New York becomes 1st state in US to launch vaccine passport

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft, chip-maker AMD bet big on confidential Cloud computing
IBM spin off will have new leadership team in India: Arvind Krishna
Cloud Paks allow clients to easily move to the cloud: IBM's Natarajan
Infosys completes acquisition of Czech-based GuideVision in Europe
L&T Infotech, IBM to establish innovation centre in Bengaluru
-
New York has just become the first state in the US to launch a "vaccine passport" app and this platform is based on IBM's Digital Health Pass solution which is designed to provide organisations with a smart way to bring people back to a physical location, such as a workplace, school, stadium or airline flight.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo launched the app called Excelsior Pass, a free, voluntary platform, last week.
The technology is flexible and built to scale, allowing other states to join.
The app uses technology to confirm an individual's recent Covid-19 negative test result or proof of vaccination.
Similar to a mobile airline boarding pass, individuals will be able to either print out their pass or store it on their smartphones using the Excelsior Pass Wallet app.
Each Pass will have a secure QR code, which participating businesses and venues can scan using a companion app to verify proof of Covid-19 negative test results or proof of vaccination.
As part of this initial launch, participating New Yorkers may choose to use Excelsior Pass to verify their Covid-19 vaccination or negative test results as needed to gain entry to major stadiums and arenas, wedding receptions, or catered and other events above the social gathering limit.
Major venues have already announced they will begin utilising this technology in the coming weeks, including Madison Square Garden in New York City beginning this week and the Times Union Center in Albany.
Beginning April 2, Excelsior Pass is set to expand to smaller arts, entertainment and event venues.
"New Yorkers have proven they can follow public health guidance to beat back Covid, and the innovative Excelsior Pass is another tool in our new toolbox to fight the virus while allowing more sectors of the economy to reopen safely and keeping personal information secure," Cuomo said in a statement.
Secure technologies, like blockchain and encryption, are woven throughout Excelsior Pass to help protect the data, making it verifiable and trusted, the Governor's press office said in a statement, adding that no private health data is stored or tracked within the apps.
"IBM is proud to support the State of New York with its efforts to apply innovative technologies to help residents and communities respond to Covid-19," said Steve LaFleche, General Manager, IBM Public and Federal Markets.
"In choosing a flexible and accessible tool that places security and privacy at its core, the state is modeling for the rest of the country how new, technology-enabled approaches can help safely reinvigorate economies while also striving to protect public health."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU