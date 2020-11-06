Karnataka Youth Cong receives 20,000 suggestions for infra improvement

Bengaluru Youth Congress president Mohammad Haris Nalapad has received around 20,000 suggestions for improving the infrastructure in and Bengaluru city. The promotional song for his campaign 'Let's Take Charge' has received more than one million views within a few hours of its launch, party workers said on Friday.

Nalapad had launched a first-of-its-kind solution seeking campaign 'Let's take charge' on Rajyaotva Day on Thursday, where he had invited youngsters to share their ideas to improve infrastructure in the state and city that were hard hit by floods recently.

Buoyed by the success of the campaign, Nalapad on Friday said that it is heartening to see the response that the campaign has received from the youth.

"I am grateful to each and every participant who shared innovative ideas to make a better state. We are sure that these valuable suggestions will help us in solving infrastructural problems that had ruined the state causing huge loss of lives & livelihoods," Nalapad said.

According to the Karnataka Youth Congress, the campaign has received over 5,000 suggestions from Bengaluru Urban district while 3,000 came from Bengaluru rural followed by Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Tumkuru, and Hassan with around 2,000 suggestions from each.

Briefing about the 'Lets Take Charge' campaign Nalapad said any person residing in Karnataka and aged 18-35 years can participate in this campaign. He has already launched a WhatsApp number that can be used to seek more information about the campaign.

Participants can share their entries through Google forms using Facebook, Instagram, Twitter among other social media platforms. This contest allows only one entry per participant.

--IANS

aks/sdr/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)