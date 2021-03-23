Over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka after more than 4 months

-
After over a four month gap, Karnataka reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases and five related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.73 lakh and the toll to 12,449, the Health Department said on Tuesday.
The state had last reported over 2,000 fresh cases in a day on November 13 last year, with 2,016 cases.
Out of the 2,010 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 1,280 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
The day also saw 677 patients getting discharged after recovery.
Cumulatively 9,73,657 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,449 deaths and 9,45,594 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.
Out of 15,595 active cases,15,459 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals and, while 136 are in Intensive Care Units.
Among the five deaths reported on Tuesday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for three and Hassan and Kalaburagi, one each.
Kalaburagi came behind Bengaluru Urban in number of cases with 129 infections, Mysuru had 100, Bidar 76, Dakshina Kannada 74, Tumakuru 40, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,19,838, followed by Mysuru 54,972 and Ballari 39,532.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,04,515, followed by Mysuru 53,514 and Ballari 38,792.
A total of over 2,05,66,120 samples have been tested so far, out of which 98,733 were tested on Tuesday alone.
