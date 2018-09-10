Rajasthan govt increases DA by 2%, 800,000 govt employees to benefit

-
Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan government increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners by two per cent.
With this, the DA will now increase to nine per cent from the previous seven, according to a state government release.
In accordance with the new decision, 800,000 employees and 350,000 pensioners will be benefitted from it.
The increased DA for the period between July 1 and August 31 will be added to the General Provident Fund Account of the employees. The cash payment will commence from September 1.
Further, the arrear of the DA between July 1 and August 31 for the employees who were recruited to civil services on or after January 1, 2004, will be paid in cash.
Also, people falling under the Contributory pension scheme will also be paid in cash.
With the increase in DA, the state government will now have to spend extra Rs. 5.47 billion in the current fiscal year.
