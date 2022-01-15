Karnataka sees 32,793 new cases, issues new rules for Covid hospitalisation

In the wake of the alarming Covid situation in the state, the on Saturday said only the sick and patients requiring emergency care may visit the for the next two weeks to prevent crowding.

The government has asked all the other patients with mild illness requiring outpatient or follow-up care not to visit till then or till further orders.

"In pursuant to the existing COVID-19 situation, it is hereby informed that only sick and patients requiring emergency care may visit the hospitals/super-specialty and autonomous institutions," a notification from the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, T K Anil Kumar said.

All other patients with mild illness which requires outpatient care/ follow-up care/elective case including dental patients should not visit the hospitals for the next two weeks or till further orders to prevent crowding and the spread of COVID-19, it said.

Private hospitals have also been instructed to take similar steps.

The State has been registering a spike in cases. On Friday, there were 28,723 new cases, including 20,121 in the Bengaluru urban.

Registering yet another spike in numbers, Karnataka on Saturday logged 32,793 new cases of COVID-19, and 7 fatalities, taking the tally to 31,86,040 and the death toll to 38,418.

The state, which has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December, had recorded 28,723 fresh infections on Friday.

Of the new cases today, 22,284 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 2,479 people being discharged and 5 deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 169,850.

Test positivity rate rises to 15% in the State as cases near 33k:

◾New cases in State: 32,793

◾New cases in B'lore: 22,284

◾Positivity rate in State: 15%

◾Discharges: 4,273

◾Active cases State: 1,69,850 (B'lore- 129k)

◾Deaths:07 (B'lore- 05)

◾Tests: 2,18,479#COVID19 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 15, 2022

Case load of Bengaluru, which accounted for about 75% of the case load of the State for the last two weeks, falls below 68% as cases in districts rise.#COVID19 #Omicron — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 15, 2022

There were 4,273 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,77,743, a health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.02 per cent.

Of the 7 deaths, 5 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Chikkaballapura and Mysuru.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second highest of 1,326 new cases, Hassan 968, Dakshina Kannada 792, Mysuru 729, and Mandya 718.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 13,95,736 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 184,952 and Tumakuru 125,514.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,50,175, followed by Mysuru 1,8,551 and Tumakuru 120,329.

Cumulatively, a total of 5,88,11,041 samples have been tested, of which 2,8,479 were on Saturday alone.

