UK data suggest hospitalisation is less likely with Omicron variant

Britain's public health agency says preliminary data suggest people with the omicron variant are between 50% and 70% less likely to need hospitalisation than those with the delta strain of the coronavirus.
The U.K. Health Security Agency findings add to emerging evidence that omicron produces milder illness than other variants -- but also spreads faster and better evades vaccines.
The agency said that based on cases in the U.K., an individual with omicron is estimated to be between 31% and 45% less likely to attend a hospital emergency department compared to delta, and 50 to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital.
It cautioned that the analysis is preliminary and highly uncertain because of the small number of omicron patients in hospitals and the fact that most were in younger age groups. As of Dec. 20, 132 people had been admitted to U.K. hospitals with confirmed omicron, of whom 14 -- aged between 52 and 96 -- died.
