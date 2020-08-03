Karnataka sees slight drop in daily Covid-19 cases with 4,752 fresh ones

After logging more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the past several days, saw a drop in infections with 4,752 new cases in the last 24 hours, raising the state's tally to 1.39 lakh, said a health official on Monday.

Similarly,Bengaluru has also witnessed lesser number of cases with 1,497 infections as compared to 2,000 cases on a daily basis.

With the new infections, the city's tally breached 60,000 mark to settle at 60,998, out of which 36,290 are active.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 372 infections, followed by Ballari (305), Bagalkote (209), Dharwad (191), Kalaburagi (170), Koppal (157) and Shivamogga (155) among others.

98 more patients have succumbed to the virus, raising the state's toll to 2,594.

However, on a positive note, record 4,776 more patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours, 2,693 in Bengaluru Urban alone, raising the total number of recoveries to 62,500.

Of the 1.39 lakh cases in the southern state, 74,469 are active.

