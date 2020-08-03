Ravi Shankar Prasad in self-isolation, says he met Amit Shah a day earlier

IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said he has gone into self-isolation for a few days as per protocol, since he had met Home Minister on Saturday evening.

Shah, on Sunday, had said he had tested positive for and was getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

Prasad, who is also the Law Minister, tweeted on Monday that he has isolated himself at home for a few days, as per protocol.

"Friends! I'm absolutely fine. To follow protocol I have isolated myself at home for few days as I had met Ji on Saturday evening for an official meeting. I'm working from home & following daily routine including Yoga & exercise. Also reading books & enjoying classical music," Prasad tweeted.

A source said Prasad does not have any symptoms.

Home Minister was admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday.





"I have undergone a test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," Shah had tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister had also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for and isolate themselves.

Prasad, in tweet on Sunday, had wished Shah a speedy recovery.

On Sunday, Union Minister Babul Supriyo too tweeted that he is going into self-isolation since he had met Shah a day before in the evening.

Supriyo had said has been advised by doctors to confine himself away from his family members for the next few days, and will undergo a test soon.