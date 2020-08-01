West Bengal's daily rise in Covid-19 cases cross 2,500-mark; 48 new deaths

JUST IN
Goa coronavirus update: 280 cases, 3 deaths; count goes past 6,000-mark
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

single-day COVID-19 fatality of 48 on Saturday, even as the daily rise in cases crossed the 2,500-mark for the first time, as per a bulletin issued by the state Health Department.

The state detected 2,589 fresh cases, taking the tally to 72,777, it said.

The toll rose to 1,629 with the new deaths, it added.

There are 20,631 active cases in the state at present.

On a positive note, the discharge rate improved to 69.41 per cent as 2,143 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

So far, 50,517 people have recovered from COVID-19 in West Bengal.

Since Friday, 20,065 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin said.

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 22:50 IST

