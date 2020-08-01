West Bengal's daily rise in Covid-19 cases cross 2,500-mark; 48 new deaths

reported highest



single-day COVID-19 fatality of 48 on Saturday, even as the daily rise in cases crossed the 2,500-mark for the first time, as per a bulletin issued by the state Health Department.

The state detected 2,589 fresh cases, taking the tally to 72,777, it said.

The toll rose to 1,629 with the new deaths, it added.

There are 20,631 active cases in the state at present.

On a positive note, the discharge rate improved to 69.41 per cent as 2,143 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

So far, 50,517 people have recovered from COVID-19 in

Since Friday, 20,065 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)