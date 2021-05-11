Police should show restraint in enforcing Covid restrictions: Karnataka HM

-
Karnataka Home Minister
Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he has directed the police to exercise restraint while dealing with people during the COVID related restrictions in the state and prefer other ways such as seizing vehicles of those who violated guidelines.
The government has come under sharp attack from some quarters including opposition as police used force at several places to impose stringent restrictions as ordered by the government to curb the spread of COVID.
"The police have reduced enforcing the restriction from 6 am to 10 am such as seizing the vehicles.
There are other ways to deal with people (violators) such as seizing vehicles and imposing fine (after 10 am) which should be done as per rule," Bommai told reporters at the Veterinary College at Hebbal in the city where a new COVID care centre has been launched.
He also sought public support in the drive to check the spread of the disease.
"We have given directions to the police not to use force but we need people's cooperation for at least 14 days to make lockdown successful," Bommai said.
To a question, Bommai said caning violators has been stopped now.
Meanwhile, a purported video surfaced in the social media where a man, said to be a banker, was allegedly beaten up by the police at Gandhi Chowk in the district headquarter town of Vijayapura in North Karnataka.
Basavaraj, a bank officer, had left for office when the policemen stopped him.
Though he showed his identity card, the policemen beat him up badly, it was alleged.
The Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said last evening the police have been advised not to use any kind of force.
"Contrary to the videos doing rounds on Social Media, @BlrCityPolice has been strictly advised to only take action strictly as per law, in case anybody violates lock-down guidelines.
They have been advised not to use any kind of force in this regard", Pant had tweeted.
