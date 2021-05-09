Karnataka to focus on completion of 2nd Covid vax dose for those above 45

-
Karnataka on Saturday decided to focus more on inoculating people above 45 years of age whose second dose is pending.
Health Minister K. Sudhkar tweeted, "70 per cent of the available stock of Covishield will be utilised to vaccinate those above 45+ who are due for their second dose and the rest 30 per cent will be used to inoculate 45+ seeking first dose.
Covaxin will be administered only to 45+ who are due for second dose after six weeks of first dose."
This effectively means that while vaccination has opened up for those above 18 years will have to wait for indefinitely if they want to get vaccinated at government facilities.
Sudhkar's tweet is also in line with what the union government has said already on May 7.
The Centre has directed states to prioritise those due for their second vaccine dose.
The directions also said that vaccine doses being provided through the union government should be used to inoculate those above 45 years and frontline and healthcare workers only.
The union government has already made assurance during several election rallies that it would bore expenses of inoculating persons aged above 45 years, while two weeks ago, Karnataka announced that it would inoculate below 45 years and above 18 years free of cost in government facilities.
