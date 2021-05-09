Karnataka reports 47,563 fresh Covid-19 cases, 482 deaths in a day

-
ALSO READ
ISL 2020-21: Check FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match details and live streaming
Covid cases in Karnataka breach 1-mn mark; reports 4,234 new infections
Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa faces fresh rebellion wave
New-look FC Goa start ISL campaign against Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC
Machado's twin strike help NorthEast salvage 2-2 draw against Bengaluru
-
Karnataka's total COVID-19
fatality count crossed the 18,000 mark on Saturday with 482 deaths while 47,563 cases took the tally to 18.86 lakh, the health department said.
The day also saw 34,881 getting discharged after recovery.
Cumulatively, 18,86,448 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 18,286 deaths and 13,19,301 discharges.
Among the deaths reported on Saturday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 285, Ballari 25, Mysuru 20, Hassan and Shivamogga 13 each, Tumakuru 12, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi 11 each and 10 in Kalaburagi.
Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well.
Bengaluru Urban also topped in infections, recording 21,354, followed by Tumakuru 2,419, Mysuru, 2,294, Kalaburagi 1,661, 1,563 in Bagalkote, 1,513 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,225 in Mandya, 1043 in Udupi and 1034 in Dakshina Kannada.
Thirteen districts reported over 500 cases each.
A total of 2.69 crore samples have been tested so far, of which 1,57,027 were on Saturday, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU