JUST IN
Karnataka to start screening international passengers at airport: Minister
NCW chief Rekha Sharma asks SpiceJet to take down 'red-hot girls' tweet
Shah says battle against drugs delicately poised, asks states to join hands
Uttarakhand HC rejects CBI inquiry in Ankita Bhandari murder case
3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 detected in India, shows report
Over 377k candidates selected for govt jobs by UPSC, SSC in last 5 yrs
AP health dept asked to send samples testing positive for genome sequencing
Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking govt takeover of Barc
Maha council adjourned briefly as oppn targets Shinde over Nagpur land case
RBI Guv Das replies to history major taunt: Was Messi also a PG in history?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
NCW chief Rekha Sharma asks SpiceJet to take down 'red-hot girls' tweet
icon-arrow-left
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to clean up Ganga before Kumbh 2025
Business Standard

Karnataka to start screening international passengers at airport: Minister

The Karnataka government will start screening international passengers He, however, did not specify from which date the screening process will begin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here

Topics
Karnataka | Air passengers | Bengaluru

Press Trust of India  |  Belagavi (KTK) 

Photo: Twitter@NarendraModi
Photo: Twitter@NarendraModi

The Karnataka government will start screening international passengers at Bengaluru airport in view of a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday

He, however, did not specify from which date the screening process will begin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here.

We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of global situation. KIA has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start screening passengers there, Sudhakar said.

The Minister emphasised the need for people to take precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, especially in China.

He said new COVID-19 guidelines would be issued.

The state government has taken measures to send positive samples for genome sequencing to keep track of emerging variants, as per Union Health Ministry's guidelines.

Some countries including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases. China is witnessing more hospitalisation. Therefore, we need to focus on booster (precaution) dose coverage, Sudhakar told reporters here.

A high level meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss next course of action, he added.

The state has achieved 100 per cent double dose COVID-19 vaccination, but a lot of people are yet to take precaution jab.

"All those who are yet to get their booster (precaution) shots should voluntarily come forward and get it," Sudhakar said in an appeal to people.

We are prepared to face any kind of situation. We will take all necessary precautions and new guidelines will be released in this regard, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 16:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU