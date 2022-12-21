JUST IN
Karnataka to start screening international passengers at airport: Minister
NCW chief Rekha Sharma asks SpiceJet to take down 'red-hot girls' tweet
Shah says battle against drugs delicately poised, asks states to join hands
Uttarakhand HC rejects CBI inquiry in Ankita Bhandari murder case
3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 detected in India, shows report
Over 377k candidates selected for govt jobs by UPSC, SSC in last 5 yrs
AP health dept asked to send samples testing positive for genome sequencing
Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking govt takeover of Barc
Maha council adjourned briefly as oppn targets Shinde over Nagpur land case
RBI Guv Das replies to history major taunt: Was Messi also a PG in history?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 detected in India, shows report
icon-arrow-left
Shah says battle against drugs delicately poised, asks states to join hands
Business Standard

Uttarakhand HC rejects CBI inquiry in Ankita Bhandari murder case

The Uttarakhand High Court, on Wednesday rejected a petition for a CBI inquiry in the Ankita Bhandari murder case

Topics
Uttarakhand | Central Bureau of Investigation

IANS  |  Nainital 

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

The Uttarakhand High Court, on Wednesday rejected a petition for a CBI inquiry in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

The High Court accepted the SIT investigation and deemed a CBI inquiry as unnecessary.

The petition for a CBI inquiry was filed by journalist Ashutosh Negi.

Earlier on November 26, the verdict in the case was reserved.

Ankita Bhandari was brutally murdered by Pulkit Arya, the son of now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya.

The 19-year-old victim worked at a resort owned by the accused in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

The accused confessed to killing the victim and throwing her body in Chilla canal.

--IANS

smita/fs/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 16:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU