Uttarakhand HC rejects CBI inquiry in Ankita Bhandari murder case

The Uttarakhand High Court, on Wednesday rejected a petition for a CBI inquiry in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.
The High Court accepted the SIT investigation and deemed a CBI inquiry as unnecessary.
The petition for a CBI inquiry was filed by journalist Ashutosh Negi.
Earlier on November 26, the verdict in the case was reserved.
Ankita Bhandari was brutally murdered by Pulkit Arya, the son of now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya.
The 19-year-old victim worked at a resort owned by the accused in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.
The accused confessed to killing the victim and throwing her body in Chilla canal.
--IANS
smita/fs/bg
First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 16:52 IST
