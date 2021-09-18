Karnataka tops Covid vaccination in country with 26.92 lakh doses in a day

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka minister Sudhakar urges Centre for more Covid vaccines for state
UP govt's Covid management unparalleled: BJP vice prez Radha Mohan Singh
No shortage of Covid vaccine in state, says Karnataka Health Minister
10 killed after truck falls into gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah
15,000 Uttar Pradesh schools switch over to English medium of instruction
-
Karnataka on Friday topped the COVID-19 vaccination in the country by administering 26.92 lakh doses till 9 pm, said state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.
Lauding the efforts of the state, he said, "I would like to thank all the health workers and other staff who have been involved in this historic vaccination drive. It is a phenomenal effort by Karnataka to administer more doses today than Uttar Pradesh and Bihar which have several times more population."
"It is really apt that this effort coincides with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has led the war on Covid from the front," added the Minister.
The top districts in Karnataka that administered the highest number of vaccine doses are Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area which inoculated 3.98 lakh doses, followed by Belagavi, which administered 2.39 lakh doses, Dakshina Kannada and Ballari, both of which administered 1.33 lakh doses, followed by Tumkuru, which administered 1.24 lakh doses and Mandya, which administered 1.15 lakh doses.
Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Ramanagara, Hassana, Davanagere, Chikamagaluru and Haveri districts achieved more than 100 per cent of the day's target.
With yesterday's performance, total doses administered in the State in September climbed up to 87 lakhs. "We are very confident of crossing the target of 1.5 crore that we have set ourselves for September," said the minister.
Speaking to reporters, Dr Sudhakar said, "Karnataka has vaccinated 75 per cent of its eligible population against COVID-19, with the first dose and 24 per cent with both doses. Bengaluru is the second district in India to vaccinate all eligible population."
Yesterday's vaccination drive was conducted in over 12,000 Covid vaccination centres across the State.
With this, Karnataka has administered a total of 5.12 crore doses till 9 pm on September 17. "We are confident of vaccinating the entire adult population in the State by the end of November," said the minister.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU