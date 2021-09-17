Delhi reports Covid death for second consecutive day, 33 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Cannot be at ease till positivity rate drops below 5 pc: Satyendar Jain
Delhi records 338 deaths; positivity rate below 30%: Health department
Delhi reports 62 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate at 0.09%
Delhi logs 36 fresh coronavirus cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate at 0.05%
Delhi records 67 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in a day; positivity rate 0.09%
-
The national capital on Friday reported a Covid death on the second consecutive day - after over a week's gap, as well as 33 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.
With the new cases and fatality, the case tally has gone up to 14,38,428, and the death toll to 25,085, according to the Delhi Health Department bulletin.
The number of active cases stands at 407, of which 109 are being treated in home isolation.
A total of 56 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,12,936, the bulletin said.
The daily positivity rate was reported at 0.4 per cent, while the death rate stood at 1.74 per cent.
Delhi has a total 96 containment zones currently.
A total of 74,099 new tests -- 52,181 RT-PCR and 21,918 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted, taking the total to 2,68,21,280 so far.
A total of 1,36,083 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, including 77,807 first doses, and 58,276 second doses.
--IANS
pd/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU