Latest news LIVE: SC may hear NCB plea challenging bail to Rhea Chakraborty

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Target of blending 20% ethanol in petrol advanced to 2025, says PM
Bengal polls LIVE: Mamata unveils TMC manifesto, promises income for all
Bengal polls LIVE: TMC govt did nothing for farmers, Adivasis, says Nadda
LIVE: Will defeat Mamata, lotus to bloom in Nandigram, says BJP's Suvendu
LIVE: Our initiatives make Quad a force for global good, says PM Modi
-
Resident doctors at the civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital have decided to go on a mass casual leave today to press for release of their pending salaries, their association said. In a statement issued late night on Wednesday, the RDA threatened that its members will go on a complete indefinite strike, if the demands are not met.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold extensive talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah today covering entire expanse of bilateral cooperation and evolving situation in the Gulf region.
The Narcotics Control Bureau has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty in cases registered against her under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian is likely to hear the matter today.
The Telangana budget for 2021-22 would be presented in the state assembly today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU