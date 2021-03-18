Latest news LIVE: SC may hear NCB plea challenging bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Resident doctors at the civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital have decided to go on a mass casual leave today to press for release of their pending salaries, their association said. In a statement issued late night on Wednesday, the RDA threatened that its members will go on a complete indefinite strike, if the demands are not met.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold extensive talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah today covering entire expanse of bilateral cooperation and evolving situation in the Gulf region.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty in cases registered against her under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian is likely to hear the matter today.

The Telangana budget for 2021-22 would be presented in the state assembly today.

