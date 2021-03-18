Rs 3.21 crore of unaccounted cash seized in Tamil Nadu's Srivilliputhur

Flying Squad seized Rs 3.21 crores of unaccounted cash in Srivilliputhur Assembly constituency on Wednesday, as per Srivilliputhur Returning Officer said.

In the 2016 assembly elections, the AIADMK had won 134 seats, DMK bagged 80 seats and Congress had managed to secure only eight seats. The BJP drew a blank.

Elections to the 234-member assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

