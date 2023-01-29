JUST IN
India looking for solutions for many other countries: UNGA president
In poll year, MP CM announces scheme to give Rs 1,000 a month to poor women
Delhi's air quality shows improvement, recorded in 'moderate' category
Light rain likely in Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 6.4 deg C
Rahul Gandhi resumes final lap of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Srinagar
Road transport, highways sector has max number of delayed projects: Govt
India-US relationship not as strong as it needs to be: Congressman Thanedar
UP issues guidelines for 'no cheating' in exams; bans mobiles, calculators
Gujarat junior clerk exam cancelled after question paper leak; 1 detained
Joshimath subsidence: Declare Himalayas eco-sensitive zone, demand experts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk as 'BJY' ends
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Kashmiri Pandits are asking what has govt done for us: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi had a conversation with the group in Jammu where Kashmiri Pandits complained about the apathy they were facing from the government

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Kashmiri Pandits

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI photo

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posted a video of his interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and posed a question that the community is asking the Central government about being used for political gains.

He tweeted, "Today, Kashmiri Pandits are asking the BJP government - what have you done for us except using us politically? Do you have any answers, Prime Minister."

Rahul Gandhi had a conversation with the group in Jammu where Kashmiri Pandits complained about the apathy they were facing from the government.

In the video, the Pandits are seen saying that the BJP wants the issue to be alive and that there have been no welfare measures after the Manmohan Singh government at the Centre.

In Kashmir, the yatra has got overwhelming support and leaders of National Conference Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti joined the yatra.

--IANS

miz/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 13:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.