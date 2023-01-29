Kashmiri Pandits are asking what has govt done for us: Rahul Gandhi

Former President on Sunday posted a video of his interaction with in Jammu and posed a question that the community is asking the Central government about being used for political gains.

He tweeted, "Today, are asking the BJP government - what have you done for us except using us politically? Do you have any answers, Prime Minister."

had a conversation with the group in Jammu where complained about the apathy they were facing from the government.

In the video, the Pandits are seen saying that the BJP wants the issue to be alive and that there have been no welfare measures after the Manmohan Singh government at the Centre.

In Kashmir, the yatra has got overwhelming support and leaders of Conference Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti joined the yatra.

--IANS

miz/dpb

