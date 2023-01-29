JUST IN
India-US relationship not as strong as it needs to be: Congressman Thanedar
UP issues guidelines for 'no cheating' in exams; bans mobiles, calculators
Gujarat junior clerk exam cancelled after question paper leak; 1 detained
Joshimath subsidence: Declare Himalayas eco-sensitive zone, demand experts
Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk says he's under house arrest, police deny charge
PM to address 2023's first monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today
Some people purposely spread wrong info about China issue for politics: EAM
Akhilesh Yadav shown black flags during Maa Pitambra 108 Mahayagya in UP
Groundwater charges set to be levied on non-exempted users in Punjab
Ayodhya seer announces bounty on SP leader for Ramcharitmanas remark
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rahul Gandhi resumes final lap of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Srinagar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Light rain likely in Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 6.4 deg C

The weatherman predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers during the day, and said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius

Topics
Delhi | Rain | IMD

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi rains, Rainfall
Vehicles ply on roads during rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, three notches below the average for the season, with the India Meteorological Department predicting light rain and thundershowers during the day.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent, the IMD said.

The weatherman predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers during the day, and said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations, is scheduled to be held at Vijay Chowk on Sunday.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 12:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.