Light rain likely in Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 6.4 deg C

The minimum temperature in the capital settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, three notches below the average for the season, with the India Meteorological Department predicting light and thundershowers during the day.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent, the said.

The weatherman predicted generally cloudy skies with light and thundershowers during the day, and said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations, is scheduled to be held at Vijay Chowk on Sunday.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the capital settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

