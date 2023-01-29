Light rain likely in Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 6.4 deg C

-
The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, three notches below the average for the season, with the India Meteorological Department predicting light rain and thundershowers during the day.
At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent, the IMD said.
The weatherman predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers during the day, and said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.
The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations, is scheduled to be held at Vijay Chowk on Sunday.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 23.8 degrees Celsius.
First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 12:15 IST
