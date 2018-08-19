Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for the 10th season

-
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has commenced shooting for the 10th season of popular television quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) which he says, has been a long association for him.
"Kaun Banega Crorepati" is the Indian adaptation of the internationally popular format of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire".
Amitabh on Saturday night tweeted: "'KBC' begins again! Its been 18 years and the 10th season now. Been a long association, Never possible without your love and support," he tweeted.
The cine icon said that the apprehensions and nervous energy "eating up the intestines".
"It's been 18 years of 'KBC' in India and the 10th season, a majority of which have been associated with me. Seems strange but there it is those first days of its initiation in the year 2000, its struggles and trials, and now to be still at it in the year 2018 is by itself some revelation," Amitabh wrote on his blog.
T 2904 - KBC begins again .. !! Its been 18 years and the 10th season now .. been a long association , never possible without your love and support ..
