JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

With average monthly wage of Rs 32,800, India ranks 72nd among 106 nations

Hold NEET, JEE as per schedule for students' benefit: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Business Standard

Keep politics away from education: Pokhriyal on conducting varsity exams

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said politics should be kept away from education as he welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to uphold UGC guidelines on conducting final year exams for university students

Topics
Ramesh Pokhriyal | exams | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday said politics should be kept away from education as he welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to uphold UGC guidelines on conducting final year exams for university students.

"I heartily welcome the decision taken by the Supreme Court with respect to the final year exams. Let's keep politics away from education and educate our politics," Nishank tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Friday said that states and universities cannot promote university students without holding final year exams by September 30.

Upholding the UGC decision to hold the exams, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said if any state feels they cannot conduct exams by that date amid the coronavirus pandemic, they must approach the UGC for new dates.

The bench also comprising justices R S Reddy and M R Shah said states are required to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines and for any exemption they will have to seek permission.

The UGC had earlier said that the July 6 guidelines are based on recommendations of experts and have been made after due deliberation and it is wrong to claim that it will not be possible to conduct the final examinations in terms of the guidelines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 19:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU