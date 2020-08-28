Keep politics away from education: Pokhriyal on conducting varsity exams

Union Minister of Education 'Nishank' on Friday said politics should be kept away from education as he welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to uphold UGC guidelines on conducting final year for university students.

"I heartily welcome the decision taken by the Supreme Court with respect to the final year Let's keep politics away from education and educate our politics," Nishank tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Friday said that states and universities cannot promote university students without holding final year by September 30.

Upholding the UGC decision to hold the exams, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said if any state feels they cannot conduct exams by that date amid the pandemic, they must approach the UGC for new dates.

The bench also comprising justices R S Reddy and M R Shah said states are required to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines and for any exemption they will have to seek permission.

The UGC had earlier said that the July 6 guidelines are based on recommendations of experts and have been made after due deliberation and it is wrong to claim that it will not be possible to conduct the final examinations in terms of the guidelines.

