Pained to hear about my dear friend Shinzo Abe's ill health: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his pain at the illness of his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and lauded his "wise leadership and personal commitment" for making the ties between the two countries deeper and stronger than ever.
Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, earlier in the day, said he intends to step down because a chronic health problem has resurfaced.
"Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery," Modi said in a tweet.
