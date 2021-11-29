OPD services affected in 3 Centre-run hospitals for third consecutive day

-
ALSO READ
Benefits offered by OPD cover should be in line with your family's needs
Important days and dates in July 2021: List of national, international days
Resident docs' body calls for suspension of OPD services from Nov 27
Apollo Hospitals posts over three-fold jump in profit to Rs 267 crore
I-Day LIVE: Delhi CM announces 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' for govt schools
-
Patient services were affected on the third consecutive day on Monday as resident doctors of three central hospitals withdrew from rendering OPD services in protest against repeated postponement of NEET-PG 2021 counselling.
The OPD services were affected in RML, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals.
The move came after the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Saturday gave the call to stop OPD services over the matter.
A nationwide withdrawal from OPD services by resident doctors of many hospitals commenced on November 27 following the call given by FORDA.
"The protest saw massive participation of resident doctors across the nation. Subsequently, a meeting was held between Union health minister and FORDA president at the MoHFW, Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi.
"The detailed discussion held in the meeting was put in front of representatives of resident doctors' associations (RDA) of various states in a virtual meeting... As per common consensus in the meeting with state RDA representatives, it has been decided that the withdrawal from OPD services will be continued," the FORDA had said in a statement on November 27.
"A nation-level review meeting will be held on Monday. The medical fraternity stands united in this fight for justice, it stated.
In another statement, FORDA had said that it received a communication from the health minister's office, stating that the "process of examining the pending issue of reservation policy will be completed by coming Wednesday (instead of four weeks) and the matter will be put up in the Supreme Court next week itself".
"However, we are continuing with our protest," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU