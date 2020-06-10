JUST IN
Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus; Jyotiraditya Scindia positive

The BJP leader's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has also tested positive

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. The official said that the 51-year-old Aam Aadmi Party supremo underwent the test for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday morning.

“The chief minister has tested negative for coronavirus,” the official said. Asked whether he would undergo a test again, the official said, “There is no need for it.” Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed sore throat and fever. The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has tested positive for the virus and admitted to a private hospital in the Capital. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket on Monday. The BJP leader’s mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has also tested positive.
First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 01:02 IST

