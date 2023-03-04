JUST IN
Business Standard

Kejriwal to address public rally in K'taka to kickstart poll campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will kickstart its election campaign in Karnataka with a mega event in Davanagere city on Saturday

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will kickstart its election campaign in Karnataka with a mega event in Davanagere city on Saturday where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is slated to address a public rally.

AAP is hoping to make its presence felt in Karnataka and hope to win seats and send its representative to the Karnataka legislature. The public rally is organised at the Government High School Grounds in Davanagere city.

Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will first reach Hubballi and then arrive in Davanagere on board a chopper.

AAP office bearers from every district, taluk, block, circle and booth level of the state will participate in the Davangere convention and take oath to end the corrupt administration of the state and strive to bring honest governance.

The state's party unit maintains that the BJP, Congress and JDS in Karnataka are copying the schemes systematically implemented by the AAP government in Delhi and giving false assurances to the people.

AAP state President Prithvi Reddy said that the people of Karnataka have closely observed the reforms brought by the party in Delhi and Punjab.

"People are convinced that no possible change can happen from 10 per cent/40 per cent commission governments and only AAP's zero per cent commission governments can efficiently use people's tax money.

"The people of Delhi get up to 200 units of electricity, 20,000 liters of water, quality education, all medical facilities from pills to surgery and transport for women, all for free. All achievements would be communicated across the state through the rally," Reddy added.

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 11:05 IST

