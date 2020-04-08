Kejriwal to chair meet with Delhi MPs on Covid-19 via video conference

Chief Minister will hold a meeting with all Delhi to discuss measures to deal with the pandemic via video conference on Wednesday.

"The CM will meet Delhi at 12 noon on the issue of coronavirus," said an official said according to PTI. The meet will take place a day after Kejriwal, in a press briefing, announced a five-pronged plan to tackle the virus.

Hon'ble Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 5T Plan to fight COVID-19.#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/giGSqGzPi6 — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 7, 2020

"We have prepared a 5-point plan after talking to experts on how to control and to make sure Delhi is ready to fight corona — this is the 5T plan," said Chief Minister Kejriwal said that the plan was similar to South Korea that has remarkably contained the infections to a minimum number.

also has ordered 125,000 PPE kits of which 4,000 new PPE kits will arrive daily, the CM said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor made an appeal regarding Shab-E-Barat asking people to stay indoors and pray for their families. He urged people to refrain from doing anything that would endanger the lives of others.

People are requested not to step out of their houses and instead pray for their family's safety. Everyone should desist from any behaviour that compromises with the safety guidelines for battling #COVID19: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's appeal regarding Shab-E-Barat (file pic) pic.twitter.com/KRi5DgHcG4 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases in the capital on Tuesday rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.