JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra sees 60 new cases, state tally jumps to 1,078
Business Standard

Kejriwal to chair meet with Delhi MPs on Covid-19 via video conference

Meanwhile, the Delhi Lt Governor made an appeal regarding Shab-E-Barat asking everybody to stay indoors and instead pray for their family

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with all Delhi MPs to discuss measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic via video conference on Wednesday.

"The CM will meet Delhi MPs at 12 noon on the issue of coronavirus," said an official said according to PTI. The meet will take place a day after Kejriwal, in a press briefing, announced a five-pronged plan to tackle the virus.

“We have prepared a 5-point plan after talking to experts on how to control coronavirus and to make sure Delhi is ready to fight corona — this is the 5T plan,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal said that the plan was similar to South Korea that has remarkably contained the infections to a minimum number. “We have prepared a 5-point plan after talking to experts on how to control coronavirus and to make sure Delhi is ready to fight corona — this is the 5T plan,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi government also has ordered 125,000 PPE kits of which 4,000 new PPE kits will arrive daily, the CM said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal made an appeal regarding Shab-E-Barat asking people to stay indoors and pray for their families. He urged people to refrain from doing anything that would endanger the lives of others.


The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.
First Published: Wed, April 08 2020. 11:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU