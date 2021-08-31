Kerala aims to complete first Covid dose of all above 18-years by Sept 10

The government plans to inoculate everyone above 18 years with the first dose of COVID vaccine by September 10, State Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

George, here for various evaluation meets and inauguration of projects at the Cochin Cancer Research Centre, told the media that the union government has agreed to provide the state with the required number of doses. " drive is happening at a faster pace. We plan to complete administration of the first dose of vaccine to everyone above 18 years by September 10. This will actually depend on the availability of the vaccine doses. The union government has agreed to provide us with the doses," George told the media. George, along with Industries minister P Rajeev, took part in the evaluation meeting with regard to the development of the Research centre and the Ernakulam Medical College.

It was decided at the meeting to open the operation theatre at the centre by September 10 after completing the safety and security audit. George said there was a 14 per cent increase per year in the number of patients at the Cancer Research Centre which has conducted 228 major surgeries this year. George, who also evaluated the developmental activities of the Ernakulam Medical College, gave instructions on completing ongoing constructions in a time-bound manner. The meeting also evaluated the construction of the Rs 368-crore mother and child speciality block at the medical college, an oxygen storage plant and upgradation of the sewage treatment plant in the hospital. "The government plans to complete the super speciality block by November 2022. The minister also directed the officials to complete the work of sewage treatment plant by September 30," a government release said.

She also directed the officials to evaluate and submit a report every month about the progress of the development activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)