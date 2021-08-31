Over 640.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India so far

-
India has administered over 64.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.
As many as 59,62,286 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached 64,05,28,644, as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 68,50,464 sessions.
India reported 30,941 new COVID-19 cases and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.
The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the country to 4,38,560.
Notably, of the total new cases recorded in the country, Kerala reported 19,622 new COVID cases and 132 deaths on Monday.
As many as 36,275 patients recovered in the country from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,19,59,680. The current recovery rate is at 97.53 per cent.
The active number of COVID cases stands at 3,70,640 which accounts for 1.13 per cent of the total cases.
The total number of samples tested till today is 52.15 crore. The current positivity rate is at 2.22 per cent.
