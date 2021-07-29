Kerala announces weekend lockdown; centre cautions it about rising cases

-
ALSO READ
1 in 5 Indians has been exposed to coronavirus, shows serosurvey
Two-thirds of India's population has Covid antibodies: ICMR's serosurvey
Thackeray to meet officials as Covid-19 cases rise; Mumbai faces curbs
Modi to meet CMs today, discuss rise in Covid cases, vaccination drive
Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka CM says state will buy 10 million vaccines
-
Kerala recorded on Thursday more than 22,000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, prompting the union health ministry to send there a six-member team from the National Centre for Disease Control.
"As a large number of Covid cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state's ongoing efforts in Covid management," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Twitter.
News agency ANI, while quoting unnamed sources, said that Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the state about "super spreader events". "Compliance with mass/social gatherings guidelines need to be enforced strictly," said Bhushan in his letter.
Kerala, for three days, relaxed Covid curbs for Eid-Ul-Azha last week, prompting the Supreme Court to say the decision was "wholly uncalled for". The court did not cancel the government notification that eased the lockdown in the state.
The state, which was once praised for its practices in Covid management, now contributes about 40 per cent of positive cases in the country daily.
State-level serosurvey data shows that 44 per cent of Kerala’s population older than six is infected by the coronavirus, compared to the national average of more than 67 per cent. This, in effect, means that a much larger proportion of the population in the state is still susceptible to the disease compared to many other states, reported the 'Indian Express'.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU