Kerala: Attendance at marriages, funerals capped at 50 persons amid Omicron

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi adds 53 cases, lowest since April 15 last year
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi reports 53 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19: Omicron variant underwent fundamental changes, reveals study
Covid LIVE: Maharashtra scraps RT-PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers
-
In view of the rising numbers of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed that the number of attendees at weddings and funerals be limited to a maximum of 50 people.
The decision was taken at the COVID review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, a state government release said.
Last week the government had directed that the number of people at marriages, funerals, political, social and cultural events in closed rooms be restricted to 75 and in open spaces to 150.
Now in the latest decision, it has been further reduced to 50 without specifying whether it is for closed rooms or open spaces or both.
In the meeting, it was also decided that reunions, ceremonies, and general social, political, cultural and community events should be conducted online, except in urgent situations, the release said.
Precautions, including physical distancing, should be taken when conducting events with physical attendance and if possible, public meetings should be avoided, it said.
Directions were issued, in the meeting, to the Department of Health and Education to ensure that vaccinations for students over the age of 15 are completed this week itself, the release said and added that that the departments were considering carrying out vaccinations at educational institutions also.
Kudumbasree elections and gram sabhas can be conducted by following COVID norms like maintaining social distancing, the CM said in the meeting.
He also directed that the telemedicine system should be implemented as well and that awareness programs should be conducted in connection with Omicron, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU