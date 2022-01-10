School, colleges in Rajasthan to remain shut till Jan 30 amid Covid surge

-
-
In the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has the announced closure of all schools and colleges till January 30.
Besides, the state government has also imposed a weekend curfew and has limited the number of guests at a wedding to 50 from the earlier 100.
Marriage halls flouting the norms will be sealed for seven days.
The guidelines for educational institutes will be implemented immediately and weekend curfew will come into effect from Saturday 11 p.m. to January 17 5 a.m.
Meanwhile, night curfew will continue everyday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Religious places will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and only 20 people will be allowed to attend cremations.
Restaurants and clubs will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 p.m., while lso cinema halls, theatres multiplexes can remain open till 8 p.m. with 50 per cent capacity also.
Meanwhile, all eligible persons will have to get vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 31 and those who do not by the mandated deadline will not be allowed in offices.
--IANS
arc/ksk/
