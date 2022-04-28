Kerala chief Secretary praises Gujarat govt's CM dashboard initiative

-
Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy on Thursday praised the Gujarat government's "CM dashboard" system, citing that the initiative is effective in monitoring the delivery of services and receiving feedback from people.
The dashboard, comprising a large screen displaying real-time data, has been set up at the official residence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.
As per a government release, Joy and his delegation visited the chief minister's residence to understand the functioning of the dashboard monitoring system.
Joy spent nearly three hours at Patel's residence to understand the functioning of the system, it was stated.
The chief secretary praised the "first of its kind" initiative and said the system of acquiring feedback directly from the beneficiaries gives a new dimension to good governance.
"We have come here to understand this CM dashboard initiative as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once suggested that we should see this system adopted by the Gujarat government for monitoring service delivery and implementation of pro-people schemes," the release quoted Joy as saying.
Using the dashboard system, the chief minister can monitor the implementation of various schemes and basic services, such as state transport, street lights and drinking water supply, in any part of the state.
The system accesses data from all e-governance applications to monitor against defined key performance indicators.
Whenever necessary, the chief minister's office can intervene through a voice call to the administrative machinery down to the village level, the release stated.
Dashboard performs a collection of nearly 3,400 indicators of 20 government sectors from various e-governance applications on a daily basis, and integrates all the key stakeholders on a single platform, such as collectors and secretaries, it said.
In the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the CMO kept a watch on the availability of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines using the video wall of the dashboard, the release said.
