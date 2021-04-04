JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Waze case: NIA seizes documents suggesting 'bribes' paid to govt officials
Business Standard

Kerala CM condemns Maoist attack on security personnel at Chhattisgarh

: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condemned the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh in which at least 22 security personnel were killed and 30 others injured.

Topics
Kerala | Maoist attack | Pinarayi Vijayan

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Pinarayi Vijayan

: Kerala Chief Minister

Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condemned the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh in which at least 22 security personnel were killed and 30 others injured.

"Condemn the Maoist attack on security personnel in Chhattisgarh, unequivocally. There can be no space for armed rebellion in a democracy," Vijayan tweeted.

Violence should be shed, democratic and peaceful means shouldbe upheld to strengthenour democracy, he added.

At least 22 security personnel were killed in a fierce gunbattle with Naxals in a forest along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, April 04 2021. 18:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.