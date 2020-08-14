Kerala CM, Health Minister Shailaja test negative for Covid-19: Sources

-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday tested negative for Covid-19, hours after he went into self-quarantine as he came in the primary contact list of an official who has contracted the virus, sources in his office here said.
Vijayan's antigen test was negative, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) sources told PTI.
The antigen test of Health Minister K K Shailaja also returned negative for the virus, they said.
