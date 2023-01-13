JUST IN
Business Standard

Kerala CM Vijayan condoles demise of socialist leader Sharad Yadav

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday described veteran politician Sharad Yadav as a socialist icon of the country, and said the latter's demise was a great loss to Indian politics

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on sharad yadav's demise.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on sharad yadav's demise. Photo: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday described veteran politician Sharad Yadav as a socialist icon of the country, and said the latter's demise was a great loss to Indian politics.

Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75.

"Sharad Yadav was an icon of socialist politics, who stood firm for democratic values. His passing is a great loss to Indian politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters," the Chief Minister tweeted.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 13:16 IST

