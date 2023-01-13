Kerala CM Vijayan condoles demise of socialist leader Sharad Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Kerela CM Vijayan extends greetings on Sree Krishna Jayanti via Facebook
After appointment fiasco, wife of OSD to Pinarayi Vijayan in more trouble
CM Pinarayi Vijayan to table new Bill curtailing Kerala Governor's powers
Guv Arif keeps blowing hot, but CM Pinarayi says 'This is Kerala'
K-Rail: SIA being done only through geo-tagging, state informs Kerala HC
-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday described veteran politician Sharad Yadav as a socialist icon of the country, and said the latter's demise was a great loss to Indian politics.
Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75.
"Sharad Yadav was an icon of socialist politics, who stood firm for democratic values. His passing is a great loss to Indian politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters," the Chief Minister tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 13:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU