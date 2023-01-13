Kerala CM Vijayan condoles demise of socialist leader Sharad Yadav

Kerala Chief Minister on Friday described veteran politician as a socialist icon of the country, and said the latter's demise was a great loss to .

Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75.

" was an icon of socialist politics, who stood firm for democratic values. His passing is a great loss to . Heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters," the Chief Minister tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)