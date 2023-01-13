JUST IN
Dhankhar vs SC: Congress cites Naidu's remark that Constitution is supreme
India logs 174 new coronavirus cases, active caseload declines by 52
Maha: Rebellion, a common thread running through Cong's Thorats, Tambes
Lucknow hospitals witness 50-60% rise in patients with respiratory issues
Gunfight erupts between security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Ranchi
President Murmu condoles demise of veteran JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav
Suriname Prez Santokhi to meet BJP chief Nadda at party office in Delhi
Indian tourists continue to take lead as China fights Covid-19 surge
Sharad Yadav's demise is irreparable loss to Indian politics, says Pawar
Makar Sankranti: Mumbai cops ban nylon kites for safety of birds, humans
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Learnt a lot about politics from him: Rahul condoles demise of Sharad Yadav
icon-arrow-left
Received hoax call about bomb on Delhi-Pune flight on Thursday: SpiceJet
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': Enforcement Directorate raids multiple sites

The searches are being undertaken in state capital Raipur, Korba, Durg and Ranchi in Jharkhand and Bengaluru (Karnataka)

Topics
Chhattisgarh | Chhattisgarh government | Coal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi/Raipur 

Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh and some other states in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe into an alleged coal levy scam in the state, officials said.

The searches are being undertaken in state capital Raipur, Korba, Durg and Ranchi in Jharkhand and Bengaluru (Karnataka).

Premises linked to IAS officer and secretary in the state government Anbalagan P are also being covered, officials said.

The federal agency had launched a probe in this case in October last year after it raided another IAS officer of the state, Sameer Vishnoi, and some businessmen.

The investigation relates to "a massive scam in which illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the agency has alleged.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia, Vishnoi, coal trader Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal have been arrested in this case till now.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chhattisgarh

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 12:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU