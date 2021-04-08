Kerala CM Vijayan tests positive for Covid-19, confirms with a tweet

-
ALSO READ
Kerala CM inaugurates ops for International Institute of Advanced Virology
Going to be historic win for LDF, says Pinarayi Vijayan after casting vote
Kerala introduces high-tech digital classrooms in all public schools
PM, Cong leaders portrayed Kerala in poor light: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces slew of welfare schemes
-
:Kerala Chief Minister
Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.
Vijayan, who had taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine last month, confirmed his infection in a tweet.
"I have been confirmed Covid+ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical college, Kozhikode," he tweeted.
Vijayan, who is presentlyin Kannur, also requested all those who came in contact with him in recent days, to go into 'self-observation'.
Sources from the Chief Minister's Office told PTI that he was asymptomatic.
Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan and son-in-law P A Mohammed Riyas had earlier tested positive.
Vijayan, who was theCPI(M) candidate from Dharmadam in Kannur, had travelled extensively throughout the state during the campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls.
He had also participated in the road show at Dharmadam on the last day of the campaign.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU