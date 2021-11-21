Kerala coronavirus update: Records 5,080 new cases, 196 deaths in 24 hours

: recorded 5,080 fresh infections and 196 deaths on Sunday, raising the caseload to 50,89,175 and the toll to 37,495.

With 7,908 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries crossed 50 lakh to reach 50,04,786 and the active cases dropped to 58,088, an official press release said.

Of the 196 deaths, 40 were reported over the last few days and 156 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

As many as 53,892 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 873 cases followed by Kozhikode (740) and Thiruvananthapuram (621).

Of the new cases, 24 were health workers, 28 from outside the State and 4,776 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 252.

There are currently 1,92,768 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,87,604 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,164 in hospitals, added the release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)