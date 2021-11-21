Karnataka coronavirus update: 247 new cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

has reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 death, taking the total number of infections to 29,93,599 and the toll to 38,175, the health department said on Sunday.

The day also saw 278 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,48,331.

Out of 247 new cases reported today, 134 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 180 discharges and 1 death.

Total number of active cases in the state is 7,064.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.31 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.40 per cent.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 134, Mysuru 48, Dakshina Kannada and Tumakuru 10, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,55,054, followed by Mysuru 1,79,564 and Tumakuru 1,21,017.

Cumulatively a total of 5.26 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 78,037 were tested on Sunday alone.

