Kerala govt treating Sabarimala pilgrims like 'Gulag inmates': Amit Shah

Shah Tuesday slammed the government's handling of the situation in as "disappointing" and accused the government of treating pilgrims as " inmates" and making them spend nights next to "pig droppings".

The way Vijayan’s govt is handling the sensitive issue of is disappointing. police is treating young girls, mothers and aged inhumanly, forcing them to take the arduous pilgrimage, without even basic facilities like food, water, shelter & clean toilets. — Shah (@AmitShah) November 20, 2018

Asserting that his party stands firmly with every Ayyappa devotee who holds the tradition close to his heart, the said his party will not let the LDF "crush people's faith with impunity".

In a series of tweets, Shah said, "If several reports of resting places for devotees and them having to spend nights next to pig droppings and dustbin are true, then must realize that he can't treat Ayyappa devotees like inmates of We won't let LDF crush people's faith with impunity," the said.

If several reports of resting places for devotees and them having to spend nights next to pig droppings & dustbin are true, then Pinarayi must realize that he can’t treat Ayyappa devotees like inmates of We won't let LDF crush people's faith with impunity. — Shah (@AmitShah) November 20, 2018

Gulag was a system of forced labour camps established during Joseph Stalin's rule in the Soviet Union.

Shah's comments underlined his party's support to devotees protesting against the state government's move to implement a order lifting the bar on women of menstruating age from visiting the temple.

(LDF) has accused the BJP of politicising the court order with the asserting that it is the job of a government to implement the apex court's order.

If thinks he can rise against people’s movement to preserve Sabarimala by arresting K Surendran, our District and 6 others, then he is mistaken. We stand firmly with every Ayyappa devotee, who holds the Sabarimala tradition close to his heart. — (@AmitShah) November 20, 2018

Shah said the way Pinarayi Vijayan's government is handling the sensitive issue of Sabarimala is disappointing as the " police is treating young girls, mothers and aged inhumanly, forcing them to take the arduous pilgrimage, without even basic facilities like food, water, shelter and clean toilets".

"If thinks he can rise against people's movement to preserve Sabarimala by arresting K Surendran, BJP's district president and six others, then he is mistaken," Shah said.