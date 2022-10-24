Kerala Guv issues show cause notices to nine VCs amid varsity row

-
ALSO READ
CM Pinarayi Vijayan to table new Bill curtailing Kerala Governor's powers
All appointments in university will be made on merit basis: Kerala Governor
Guv Arif keeps blowing hot, but CM Pinarayi says 'This is Kerala'
Chasm between Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed and CM Pinarayi Vijayan set to widen
Governor has no authority to seek resignations of VCs, says Kerala CM
-
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday issued notices to Vice-Chancellors of nine universities after they refused to send their resignation letters to him before 11.30 AM as per his directive on Sunday.
This was disclosed by the Governor himself, who is also the chancellor of the universities in the state.
"Now, they have refused to resign. Now formal notices have been issued", Khan told a press conference here.
He said the notices were issued upholding the verdict of the Supreme Court, which has declared as "void ab initio" any appointment as a Vice-Chancellor made on the recommendation of the Search Committee, which is constituted contrary to the provisions of the UGC regulation.
"Now, it is in the light of the Supreme Court decision why I should not declare your appointment "void ab initio", Khan said when asked about the details of the show-cause notices.
He said the Vice Chancellors have been given time till November 3 to respond.
Khan also rejected the allegations of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the VCs have been denied natural justice.
"I only suggested an honourable way out. I have not sacked them", the Governor said in a lengthy press conference convened to give reply to the Chief Minister's allegations against him.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 17:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU