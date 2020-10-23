Kerala HC to deliver online order copy in bail applications from Oct 27

-
ALSO READ
Kerala HC refuses to stay privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport
HC stays Kerala govt employees 'forced' salary cut order for 2 months
Will the Left view on airport privatisation stifle Kerala's infra progress?
Kerala HC stops US-based IT firm from processing data of Covid-19 patients
Kerala High Court stays CBI probe for 2 months against Life Mission CEO
-
In line with its digital initiative, the Kerala High Court on Friday informed that it is set to introduce the online delivery of digitally signed copies of final orders in bail applications to stakeholders from October 27.
The digital copies will be delivered to lower courts, counsel for the petitioner, offices of government pleader or public prosecutor, prisons, crime registered office (Police/Excise/Forest), etc through email from the High Court's support email ID.
"As part of the digital initiative, it has been decided to introduce online delivery of digitally signed copies of final orders in bail application to the stakeholders concerned with effect from October 27, 2020," the Kerala High Court Registrar General Sophy Thomas informed in a notice.
The notice also informed that the free copies of final bail orders will not be issued in physical form from October 27, 2020. However, certified copies of the orders will be issued on filing necessary applications, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU