Govt notifies amendment to motor vehicle rules for ownership details

The government on Friday said it has notified amendments to the motor vehicle rules for clearly incorporating ownership details in registration documents, a move that will help physically challenged persons.
The step was taken after it was brought to the notice of the
the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) that the ownership details are not properly reflected in various forms under Central Motor Vehicles Rules required for registration of motor vehicles.
"MoRTH has issued notification dated October 22, 2020 for amendment to FORM 20 of CMVR 1989 to ensure capturing of ownership details of vehicles at the time of their registration. This will be of particular benefit to divyangjan," MoRTH said in a statement.
Under the amended forms, ownership details will be captured under categories like autonomous body, central government, charitable trust, driving training school, divyangjan, educational institute, local authority, multiple owners, police department etc, the statement said.
"Further, benefits of GST and other concessions are being provided to the divyangjan (physically challenged persons) under various schemes of the government for the purchase / ownership / operation of motor vehicles," it said.
As per the current details under Central Motor Vehicles Rules(CMVR ) 1989, the ownership type does not reflect the details of divyangjan.
It becomes difficult for such citizens to properly avail various benefits under government schemes like the benefits to divyangjan as per scheme for financial incentives of the Department of Heavy Industries.
"With the proposed amendments, such ownership details would be properly reflected and divyangjan would be able to avail the benefits under various schemes," the statement said.
The suggestions and comments in this respect were sought from public on August 19, 2020.
