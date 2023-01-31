JUST IN
Business Standard

Kerala: NIA questions 6 journalists on suspected ties with terror outfits

The Hyderabad team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned at least six journalists on suspected ties with terror organisations

Topics
Journalists | National Investigation Agency NIA | Kerala

ANI 

NIA
Representative Image

The Hyderabad team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned at least six journalists on suspected ties with terror organisations.

As per the NIA sources, a group of journalists was maintaining a close association with the terror outfits. At least six journalists were questioned who were allegedly the mastermind behind recruiting youngsters from Northern Kerala for terror outfits.

NIA has also retrieved digital evidence from the journalists to substantiate their claim. The journalists are likely to be questioned in Kochi again, the sources added.

Further investigations are underway in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:05 IST

