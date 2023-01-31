JUST IN
Business Standard

Himachal Pradesh to have advance warning system to mitigate disasters

In view of the land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed for developing an advance warning system to mitigate disasters

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Natural Disasters

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh
In view of the land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed for developing an advance warning system to mitigate disasters and improve the disaster management response capacity system.

The decision of the chief minister will go a long way in identifying the areas more prone to earthquakes and also help prepare a detailed report of landslides and sinking zones, a government spokesperson said here.

The chief minister also felt the need to strengthen the response and awareness system besides preparedness at the institutional and individual level.

He also directed to enhance the support being provided to the state electricity board through the State Disaster Response Fund and for the necessary amendment in the State Disaster Relief Manual, the spokesperson added.

Sukhu also directed for proper mapping of glaciers through new and advanced technology and conducting a study of the areas more prone to earthquakes.

Himachal is known for its natural beauty, snow-capped Himalayas and exquisite landscapes that attract millions of national and international tourists every year. But the hilly state is also caught in a continuous cycle of landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods and other natural disasters.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 06:54 IST

